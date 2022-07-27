how-to-find-the-molotov-cocktail-and-complete-firestarter-on-ambrose-island-in-hitman-3

Ambrose Island is packed with interesting places to explore and items that open up new opportunities in Hitman 3. Some of these need to be crafted, while others just need to be found. This guide explains how to find the molotov cocktail and simultaneously complete the Firestarter Discovery challenge while walking around Ambrose Island in Hitman 3.

Where to find the molotov cocktail on Ambrose Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

The molotov cocktail is in one of the most inaccessible places on Ambrose Island, the back of the pirate shanty town. Even once you’re through the shanty town, you need to get past the guards at the top and into the more militaristic part of the area at the back. This is where one of the location’s main targets, Akka, has a base of operations and her own office. The molotov cocktail is sitting on a workbench in a small shack to the side of the large complex in this area. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be careful if you pick the molotov cocktail up. It’s an illegal act and will get you in trouble if anyone spots you doing it. Put it away as soon as you have acquired it to avoid any added suspicion.

How to complete the Firestarter Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Firestarter Discovery will be completed as soon as you pick up the molotov cocktail. This item is a powerful weapon when used correctly. While it’s easy to think that the best use for it is being thrown at a target to burn them to death, there are more subtle uses. Try to think outside the box, and this could become an important part of your Silent Assassin route.