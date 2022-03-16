How to complete Dwarf in Distress: Torborg in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Among the many Mysteries and World Events in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok are Dwarf in Distress Mysteries. These appear around Svartalfheim and require Havi to save a Dwarf that a group of enemies is terrorizing. This guide explains how to complete the Dwarf in Distress Mystery for Torborg and where to claim your reward.

Where to find Dwarf in Distress: Torborg

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mystery is located to the west of the Svaladal region. It’s next to the Synchronization Point next to the border with the region on the left, close to the eye icon on the map. See above for a map reference for this location.

How to help Torborg and get your reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

Torborg is being hassled by a group of giants when you find her. They’ve cornered her on a plank between two sides of a sheer drop and are trying to get her to fall to her death. You must kill all the enemies and speak to Torborg to save her and complete the Mystery. However, you’ll need to find her again if you want a reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn your reward for this Mystery, you must find Torborg after she returns to Jordeygr Shelter. This is one of the Shelters you can find in Svaladal, and it’s the hub for many of the main quests in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, so you should come across her when you make your way there as part of the story.