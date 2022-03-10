How to complete Dwarf in Distress: Solvej in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

One of the many Mysteries you’ll encounter in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok are Dwarves in Distress. Each one is unique and offers a reward for your services, but you’ll need to follow through on the event if you want to get that reward. This guide explains where to find and how to save Solvej.

Where to find Dwarf in Distress: Solvej

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find Solvej being accosted by some Muspel enemies in Svaladal. See above for a map reference for her location. You’ll come across this location organically while completing The Warlord’s Daughter quest, so don’t try to go out of your way to find it unless you’ve already missed it.

How to help Solvej and claim your reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

To help Solvej, you must kill all the Musepl enemies in the area. There are only four, but they can be fierce if you don’t manage their numbers correctly. Once they’re dead, you can speak to Solvej to end the event at this location. However, you won’t get your reward until you visit Jordeygr Shelter, where she retreats after the event is over. When you do, you’ll find her sweeping the floor and can speak to her for a small amount of Silver and Leather.