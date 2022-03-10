How to find Jordeygr Shelter in Svaladal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

One of the first quests you’ll be given in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok tasks you with finding all the Dwarven Shelters across Svartalfheim. You can see the vague location for each one on the map, but you’ll need to head there in person and search for yourself if you want to find them. This guide explains how to find Jordegyr Shelter in Svaladal.

Where is Jordeygr Shelter in Svaladal?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find Jordeygr Shelter almost exactly where the map hint shows it to be. First, however, you’ll need to visit the location and follow the Dwarven Runes to find the precise location. The initial Rune we encountered was by a pond in a small cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This rune points forwards, meaning you need to go around the pond and look for another Rune. There are a few more to uncover through the trees, eventually leading you to the opening of a giant cavern. This seems like a dead end, but it’s actually the entrance to the Shelter. Dive down into the cavern, and you’ll find Jordeygr Shelter at the bottom. There’s water down there, so you won’t die from the fall. Once you’ve found the Shelter, you’ll get a new quest, World’s End, that requires you to explore it. Follow this quest for another one that will advance the main storyline of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion.