How to complete Engage Warp in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Engage Warp is the fourth Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to warp to a new system. Usually, this is quite a challenging task because you need to build a warp drive for your ship, then the fuel. However, there’s an easy way to work around this in this Expedition. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete the Milestone quickly so you can get on with the others.

Step 1: Summon your Freighter

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, get into space and summon your Freighter. You’ll be able to do this from the very start of the Expedition. To summon your Freighter, open up the same in-game menu you use for photo mode and find the Summon Freighter option. Once the Freighter has appeared, dock inside and make your way to the helm.

Step 2: Warp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re inside the Freighter’s helm, you can open the galaxy map from the console and warp to any nearby system. We recommend switching to the Expedition route in the galaxy map so that you can see where the first Rendezvous Point is since this is the first major location you’ll need to warp to.

You may need to charge your Freighter’s warp engine with Warp Cells, which require you to craft Antimatter and Antimatter Casing. Once you’ve warped, the Milestone will complete, and you can claim Warp Hypercore Plans, five Warp Hypercores, 512 Tritium, and five Salvaged Frigate Modules from the Expedition menu.