How to Complete Finding Home Part 2 in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Finding Home exploration questline in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have you searching for specific locations across the map with just a few hints. Part 2 of the quest can be obtained in the opening area, and you’ll need to put together clues to find a Comic Book Page.

An RDA Botanist named Nathan Williams has been researching the flora on Pandora, and using their work orders you’ll follow their steps to locate a collectible they’ve left behind. The Finding Home Part 2 quest provides you with an image and a few notes to get you started, but you’ll have to search Pandora to find the correct location to complete this task.

Finding Home Part 2 Walkthrough

Image by Gamepur

The Finding Home – Part 2 exploration quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be found relatively close to where you complete Part 1. It’s on the southwest side of the map at the Gossamer Lakes domain within the Bamboo Grove biome. You’ll be looking for a Computer Terminal (marked in the image above) on the edge of the Tangled Stream. Once you’ve found this computer Terminal you’ll need to hack it, and this will provide you with the Finding Home – Part 2 quest and work order notes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The clues for the Finding Homer Part 2 note state that the location you’re looking for is in the Gossamer Lakes domain, and somewhere near the Mentor’s River. There are also some vital pieces of information in the image provided in the note. I noticed that the rock formation has its split offshoot on the left-hand side. This means that you’ll need to be on the west of it in Gossamer Lakes.

Image by Gamepur

If you head to Mentor’s River in Gossamer Lakes, keep the rock formation to your east until the image in the note looks similar to what you see in-game. The zone you’re looking for is directly on the edge of the Thorny Wilds and Rainforest biome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re having trouble, I recommend standing directly in Mentor’s river while running up and down to find the right location. Once you’re in the correct spot, you’ll be given a new step in the quest to explore the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this part of the quest, you’ll be looking for a building on land. This will be marked on your map, which is slightly to the northwest of where you currently are.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you head to the objective marker, head inside of the building and you’ll discover a Comic Book near the bed. Collect this to complete the Finding Home Part 2 exploration quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You can view a full-sized image of the Comic Book Page 2 by accessing your Journal and navigating to the Lost Items section. This menu will show you all of the collectibles, including any Comic Book pages you’ve picked up.