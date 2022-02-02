How to complete Fish Monk in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Fish Monk is one of the strangest side quests in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It sees Aiden meet one of the unique characters in the game and strike up a conversation that will stick with you throughout its runtime. This guide explains how to complete the side quest, including its location and reward.

Where to find the Fish Monk side quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Fish Monk side quest in Trinity, an area you’ll explore early in the game. It’s located at a trading post, in the upper right-hand side of the area. To start it, you need to walk around the trading post and speak to Stavros, a man sitting on a bench. We came across him at night, so if you can’t see him in the day, return after the sun goes down.

What is the Fish Monk side quest?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fish Monk is a simple side quest that requires you to make the correct choices in a series of dialogue options. You can’t fail the quest, but if you pick the white text instead of the yellow text, you’ll end the quest early and need to restart it. If you want to hear everything that Stavros has to say, you’ll need to choose the white option three times and restart the quest each time. When the quest is over, you’ll get Stavros’ old fishing bait as a reward.

What do you do with Stavros’ old fishing bait?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, no one knows what to do with Stavros’ old fishing bait. However, this item is unique, valuable, and, with such an interesting name, it sounds like it will be linked with another side quest or easter egg in the future. Given that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has 500 hours of content for players to uncover, a portion of that time could be linked to unique dialogue or interactions based around this item.