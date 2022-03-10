How to unlock the Power of Rebirth in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Power of Rebirth is one of the best abilities you can get for the Hugr-Rip in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. However, you’ll need to find the right enemies to absorb it from first. This guide explains where and how to unlock the Power of Rebirth so you can create your own undead army.

Where can you unlock the Power of Rebirth?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Power of Rebirth is only available from certain Muspelheim enemies. These enemies aid their allies and sometimes raise them from the dead. The easiest way to kill them and absorb this power is in the Stor Mylna on the right-hand side of the map. You’ll need to go there early on in the game’s story if you stick to the power level requirements of each region. See below for a map reference for this Mylna.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What does the Power of Rebirth do?

The Power of Rebirth allows you to set your weapon on fire for 40 seconds. After that, any enemies you kill will rise and fight by your side, though it doesn’t work on bosses. You can upgrade this ability to instantly raise an army around you or last for longer, depending on what you want to get from it.