How to complete Into The Black in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Into The Black is the fourth Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you’re going to need to outfit your starship with some specialist equipment and get on your way to the first Rendezvous point. This guide explains how to do this as quickly as possible.

How to complete Into The Black

To complete Into The Black, you need to warp to a new system. It’s a simple requirement, but there’s a lot involved in making that happen. First, you’ll need to fix up your Hyperdrive because it’s broken when you start this Expedition. To fix it, you need five Microprocessors and 125 Chromatic Metal.

You can craft Chromatic Metal by putting a base metal, such as Copper , through a Portable Refiner.

by putting a base metal, such as , through a Portable Refiner. To build a Microprocessor , you need 40 Chromatic Metal and one Carbon Nanotube .

, you need 40 and one . To craft a Carbon Nanotube, you need 50 Carbon.

You can find everything you need on the starting planet, so pull all of these resources together, and you’ll be able to repair your Hyperdrive.

Now that your Hyperdrive is repaired, it needs fuel. This means that you’ll have to craft at least one Warp Cell. These are crafted using:

Antimatter , which is made with 20 Condensed Carbon ( Carbon that’s been processed by a Portable Refiner) and 25 Chromatic Metal .

, which is made with 20 ( that’s been processed by a Portable Refiner) and 25 . Antimatter Housing, which is crafted with 30 Oxygen and 50 Ferrite Dust.

All that’s left to do is power your Hyperdrive with a Warp Cell and then warp to a new system. Try to warp to one that’s on the path to the first Rendezvous point. By completing this Milestone, you can claim Base Computer Plans, 20 Salvaged Data, and Personal Refiner Plans from the Expedition Menu.