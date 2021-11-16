How to complete Into the Red in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

The third Milestone in Phase five of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence is Into the Red. To complete it, you need to bring some Cursed Dust to the Atlas and present it as an offering. Its response will determine the fate of the galaxy. However, this is one of the most complex Milestones in the game, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help you through it.

Step 1: Acquire some Cursed Dust

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may have some Cursed Dust leftover from an earlier Milestone in the Expedition. If you don’t, it’s straightforward to pick up some more. Every planet that has Sandworms flying overhead also holds Cursed Dust Deposits. You can track if a world has this resource in the Discovery menu. Use your scanner to identify a Cursed Dust Deposit. Then, once you’ve found one, run over to it and mine it with the Terrain Manipulator. You need 16 Cursed Dust in your inventory for the next part.

Step 2: Summon the Anomaly and visit Polo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you’ll need to find out where the nearest Atlas Station is. To do that, you’ll need to summon the Space Anomaly while in space and fly inside. You must speak to Polo, who will give you the coordinates of the closest Atlas Station if you ask them nicely. After that, you need to warp to the Atlas Station.

Step 3: Convene with the Atlas

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final step in this Milestone is to warp to the Atlas Station and speak to the giant red orb. Follow the prompts until you’re given a choice to present your Cursed Dust. The Atlas won’t care, but it will provide you with plans for a Visceral Synthesiser. This will complete the Milestone, allowing you to claim the Companion Egg and Visceral Synthesiser Plans from the Expedition menu.