How to complete Jotun Blights in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The world of Svartalfheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is filled with World Events and mysteries to uncover. Some of these are Jotun Blights, sections of the land where a curse inflicts pain and death on all those who enter. This guide explains how to complete Jotun Blights when you encounter them.

What do you do with Jotun Blights?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to follow the same process to complete all Jotun Blights in this expansion. When you first enter one, you’ll see a curse, a small structure built by Jotnar to warn away anyone that comes close. They glow red and cause the screen to fade to black around the edges. Havi will also struggle to move around in their presence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must smash the first curse you see in a Jotun Blight to activate it. This causes a trail to form from that curse’s location to the next one. You need to follow that trail through each curse in the area until you find and destroy the last one. When you do, a powerful Rune will appear in its place, something you can use to fight your enemies with when equipped. This is the easiest way to acquire some of the new Runes from the expansion since there are multiple Jotun Blights in each region of Svartalfheim.