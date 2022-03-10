How to complete the A Most Cunning Fish World Event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is filled with World Events and Mysteries to complete. Each one offers a little taste of the side stories that characters in classic nordic tales encountered. This guide explains how to complete the A Most Cunning Fish World Event, one that will keep you guessing until the end.

What to do for the A Most Cunning Fish World Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

This World Event is triggered by a pair of bickering Dwarves on an island. They say that there’s a fish in the lake telling all the others to stay away from nets and lines, preventing anyone from getting a meal there. Havi believes this must be a monster but can’t quite wrap his head around the fact that a tiny fish is causing this trouble. The Dwarves promise Havi the treasure in their chest if he can kill the fish and get the key it took.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve spoken to the Dwarves, you need to hop onto the nearby boat and head into the lake a little. Then, using your bow, shoot a fish and collect it. When you’ve caught the fish, a cutscene will play, showing that it’s not a fish at all. It’s a Giant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Giant is trying to live a simple life in the lake away from anyone that might attack it. After speaking for a while, the Giant will give Havi the key he requires for the treasure the Dwarves promised him. The quest ends with the Giant getting to continue his life in the lake and Havi claiming the treasure he’s owed. After all, he did manage to get the key.

Where to find the A Most Cunning Fish World Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

This World Event is located in Svaladal. It’s north and slightly west of the Synchronization Point on the right-hand side of the map. See above for the exact location of the World Event.