How to complete level 7 on Roblox Apeirophobia

Apeirophobia is the fear of infinity, and the Roblox experience clings closely to that definition throughout the experience. Offering players a casual horror experience, players make their way through multiple levels that borrow heavily from the Backrooms Wiki, SCP entities, and old-fashioned horror tropes as players try to survive and escape.

Each stage of Apeirophobia brings a new challenge to players, while bringing about different fears and environments that players need to surpass. The seventh level, known as The End and The Library, is the first puzzle level of the game that players will need to surmount.

The Library

Players are chased into a new room at the closure of level 6, and upon rising from the floor, will find an oddly abandoned library. Located near the center is a computer console, and around the library are small shapes of various colors placed on library shelves.

Step 1 — Finding the colors

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step is to check every shelf within the library, and make a note of how many times a single color appears. This is best done by a single player — having more players attempt this at once could skew the count. The possible colors are Red, Green, Blue, Grey, Yellow, Purple, and Orange. The player searching for the colors should use chat to note how many times each color is found.

Where the colors are, and how many colors are found per shelf, is not important for this stage. Merely note how many times a single color is found, for future reference.

Step 2 — Figuring the order

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the computer, a legend is found that determines the order of the colors. This order determines how to input the code to escape this level, and is written based on the priority. For this code, the quantity of the color is placed first, then is followed by the number of the color.

Color Number Red 1 Green 2 Blue 3 Grey 4 Yellow 5 Purple 6 Orange 7

So three objects of the Red color is written as 31. Four objects in the library that are Purple would be written as 46. To determine the order, we based this off of priority, which is the same as the number within the table.

Step 3 — Escape

Screenshot by Gamepur

If players find three objects that are Orange (37), two objects that are Grey (24), and one object that is Red (11), we write those based on the priority of the color. This would become 112437. Place this number into the computer: when done correctly, the computer will give players a four-digit code for use at the keypad in the back left of the library to escape this level.