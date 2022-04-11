How to complete Light and Dark puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are many missions to complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker, and the Light and Dark puzzle is certainly one to crack in the planet of Ahch-To. Here’s how to complete it.

You’ll gain the Light and Dark puzzle from a reptile-like alien within the village below the mountain. You’ll need a protocol droid like C-3PO to translate their language for you.

Once you have one of our favorite robots talking to the alien, they will ask you to go up to a temple and light it up with four lanterns. Go up the mountain by following the staircase and go left at the top of it. Go inside the cave, and you’ll see it’s actually where the old man Luke meditates in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Torch #1

Leave Luke’s cave, go outside where Luke fought Kylo Ren with the force from many, many lightyears away at the end of The Last Jedi, and look at the ocean ahead of you. You’ll see a torch resting to the left of the rock that Luke sat on. Grab the torch by pressing the B button (or circle on PlayStation systems) and bring it back to the cave. Place it on the ground at any of the purple points to finish your first objective. There are more to find.

Torch #2

You’ll find the second torch in the main village below, nearby your starship. Behind the first hut on the left just before the main entrance, you’ll find a torch waiting to be grabbed. Like the first, bring this back to the cave and place it on a purple point.

Torch #3

From the staircase that goes up to the cave, take the upper right path that’s more narrow than the other. Continue forwards and go down the steps towards another village next to the ocean. By the central fire pit, you’ll find the last torch lying next to it. Now, bring that to the cave, and the search is over. You’ll be rewarded with a kyber brick.