How to complete Malvigr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Malvigr is the final quest you’ll need to tackle in the Vessel of Souls story arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. You pick it up after completing Blazing a Trail, which ends with Havi learning of a new Hugr he needs to capture. This guide explains how to complete the quest and best the challenging boss at the end.

Step 1: Find and explore Brammer and Lom’s house

After speaking with Brammer and Lom, you’ll need to locate their house. This is simple because you get a map marker for it, but exploring the house itself is tricky. The area has been flooded, so you’ll need to get your feet wet.

There are three buildings at this location. You can swim inside one for a Platinum Ingot, and the other leads to a note and the location you must search. You won’t find the item Brammer and Lom lead you to believe was there, but you can pick up the key for the nearby second building. Before you can use it, though, a few Jotun Warriors show up to challenge you.

Kill two of these Jotun Warriors, and the third will surrender. You can choose to let him live or die, but it doesn’t appear as if this choice has any immediate consequences, so choose whatever outcome you would like. This Jotun Warrior tells you where to go next for your final encounter.

Step 2: Head to the dam and kill Malvigr

You’ll get a new quest marker to follow that leads you to a dam on the edge of the region. The top of the damn has loads of flowers to refill your Hugr and berries to top up your rations with. These are essential for the battle that’s to come.

The boss fight against Malvigr has two phases, but we’ve broken it into the three that you should aim to fight through. The first is the start of the battle, with Malvigr and four allies to fight. One of the Jotun Warriors has an alarm bell above its head and will run to the left of the arena to call in more enemies. Follow this Jotun Warrior and shoot the alarm before they reach it to prevent any other enemies from coming to make the battle harder.

Now you need to kill the Jotun Warriors around you. While you can attack Malvigr straight away, these other warriors will kill you quickly if you don’t deal with them. One of the larger ones can heal all allies, so it makes sense to kill them first. Then, work your way through the rest of the Jotun Warriors until they’re all dead.

The second phase of this fight is Malvigr herself. This is a one on one battle with the boss and the easiest phase. You can shoot arrows to work away at her stamina, but one of the weak points won’t be visible until the final phase.

For the final phase of the fight, you must battle two Malvigrs. One has full health, and the other has whatever was remaining when she split. Focus on killing the Malvigr with the smaller health pool because the fight ends when she’s dead. This can be difficult because both enemies teleport around you and can pin you with attacks. Use the Power of Winter, which you can get from one of the nearby Jotun Warrior bodies, to protect Havi from taking too much damage and work away at Malvigr slowly. Always be sure the enemy you’re attacking is the weaker one, and the fight will end quickly. Once the battle is over, the quest will be completed.