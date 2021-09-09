How to complete Master of Elements in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Master of Elements is the second Milestone in Phase two of No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. To complete it, you need to walk through a storm for 1,500 units. This guide offers some advice on how to do this without dying.

Caves are your friend

Storms roll around quite often on this world, so it’s easy to find one to walk through. However, your equipment starts simple, so moving through a storm on foot can be quite hazardous. Ensure you have your Terrain Manipulator installed and use it to create caves when your toxic protection is running low. This will allow you to walk through a storm without dying, though you will have to stop once to allow your protection to recover in a cave.

Go for Storm Crystals

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each storm brings Storm Crystals to the planet’s surface. These are essential for repairing your ship, so you need to get out there and grab them while you can. Use this as your excuse for heading into a storm. Otherwise, you’ll be walking around aimlessly.

Don’t be lazy

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s tempting to feed an animal and ride it or summon a vehicle to take you where you need to go faster. However, this will only prevent you from completing this Milestone. So don’t be lazy and complete this Milestone before you do either of those things. Upon completion, you can claim a powerful scanner upgrade, a supreme mining beam upgrade, and a powerful life support upgrade.