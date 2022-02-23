How to complete Memories of Ruin in Destiny 2 – Puzzle: Rune Patterns solution

As you progress through The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2, you’ll come across a challenge where you’ll have to discover a way through a particular memory. To continue in the mission, you’ll need to shoot the correct runes you proceed. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Memories of Ruin in Destiny 2 and give you the Puzzle: Rune Patterns solution.

This is the puzzle you will face in Destiny 2 during the Memories of Ruin mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, your series of ruins may look different than ours. To find the correct solution, you want to shoot three rune pillars that appear different from the others. It will require you to get closer to the wall itself and examine it thoroughly. If you notice any symbols in the row that look slightly different from the others, you’ll need to shoot it. You’ll know you’ve shot the correct one when a green symbol appears above the rune itself.

The locations change for each player, so we cannot show you where we shot ours. Instead, you’ll need to thoroughly inspect the ruins on your wall and attempt to fire at them. For us, they were not in the same column as the others, so after shooting a rune in a column, check the others. Any time you hit an incorrect rune, you’ll need to start over.