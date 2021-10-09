How to complete Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

Deep in the construction site in La Joya, you will find a great treasure. Before you can obtain your treasure you must complete a trial. Here is how to complete it.

Mimo Abosi’s Triada

Head to the southwestern region of La Joya. There is a construction site in this area. You will know when you have reached the area by the large machinery surrounding the upheaved dirt. Check the map below for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the construction site, find the area where a large hole has been dug out. There is a wire leading down into the area that is sparking. Be careful not to get shocked. Watch out for coyotes as well. The orange box with the note needed to start the quest is next to a metal door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before heading into the cave, turn around and head on up to the generator. Shoot the side of it to break it and stop the flow of electricity. This will help going forward. After breaking the generator, head into the mine, and when you see a fork in the path, go to the left. Grab the Fan Room Keycard off the dead body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the right path now and jump into the water. Take a swim over to the next cave section. There will be a metal door in front of you. We will open that later. For now, use the keycard on the door to the left. Interact with the orange box in the room to start the fans up. This will open the other door with the elevator shaft on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Repel down the elevator shaft and follow the cave to a large open area with a tree growing in the center. The treasure will be waiting for you at the base of the tree. The chest is located to the left of the tree.