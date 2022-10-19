The Halloween event has arrived to Pokémon Go. It will be broken up into two parts, with the first containing multiple Ghost, Poison, and Dark-type Pokémon appearing in the wild and raids. In addition, Altered Forme Giratina will appear, and can learn the charged attack Shadow Force for those looking for a new five-star legendary Pokémon. Alongside these Pokémon appearances, there is a Special Research available to players. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Mysterious Masks Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Four tasks will be available at the start of the Halloween Part I event. It features the Galarian Yamask, which did receive its shiny form for this event. If you’ve been looking to get a shiny version of this Pokémon, Galarian Yamask has the chance to spawn throughout the event.

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive by working through the Mysterious Masks Special Research.

Task 1

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 1,313 Stardust

Make nine Curveball throws – Yamask encounter

Make 49 Nice Throws – Nine Ultra balls

Rewards: 490 Stardust, 4,900 XP, and a Galarian Yamask encounter

Task 2

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 1,313 Stardust

Earn nine hearts with your buddy – Yamask encounter

Send 13 gifts to friends – 40 Great Balls

Rewards: 490 Stardust, 4,900 XP, and a Galarian Yamask encounter

Task 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 1,313 Stardust

Catch nine different species of Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Use 49 berries to help catch Pokémon – 49 Poké Balls

Rewards: 490 Stardust, 4,900 XP, and a Galarian Yamask encounter

Task 4

Claim reward – 49 XP

Claim reward – 490 XP

Claim reward – 4,900 XP

Rewards: 490 Stardust, 49 Yamask Candy, and a Galarian Yamask encounter