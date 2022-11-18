How to complete Olive Roll Gym Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Gym in the Paldea region will have a test or a series of puzzles you need to complete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You must complete these before taking on the respective Gym Leader for that town. For those who want to take on the Bug-type gym leader, Katy, you will need to pass the Olive Roll challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Olive Roll Gym Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to finish the Olive Roll Gym Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you arrive at the Gym in the Cortondo Gym lobby and wish to battle the Gym Leader, the lobbyist asks you to complete the Olive Roll. It’s a unique challenge for the Gym. Shortly after speaking with the lobbyist, they will give you a location to visit the start the challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive and begin the challenge, there is an obstacle course for you to go through, and you must ferry this large Olive through the course. You need to be behind this Olive to direct it in the correct direction to make it to the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to make your way forward, reach the end of the path, and then take a left. Rather than continue going forward, take another left, and avoid the Smoliv and the person blocking your pathway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue down this way until you reach another open area. Again, another person and a line of Smoliv blocking your path. We recommend sticking to the left side of the obstacle course and weaving around this area to reach the end. Your goal is to make it to the large red basket on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching the other end, you will have completed the Olive Roll challenge, and you can now challenge Katy to a Gym Battle.