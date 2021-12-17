How to complete One Last Sleepless Night in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

One Last Sleepless Night is the final quest in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. To unlock it, you must first complete What Dreams May Come and successfully deactivate the artifact in the Isle of Skye. This quest is a farewell to Kassandra from Eivor, but not before the pair crash a wedding. This guide explains how to complete the quest and what comes after, so you know whether you want to tackle it yet or not.

Attend the wedding

The first part of this quest is getting into the wedding. You’ll need to meet Kassandra back at the very first village you explored when you came to the Isle of Skye. The two will go into the longhouse and then start to enjoy themselves. First, you must participate in a drinking competition with Kassandra, a sight that is almost too much to behold.

After that, you’ll get two more tasks. One is to give a toast to the bride and groom, which takes the form of a flying competition between Eivor and Kassandra. There are three questions, each of which is incredibly easy to answer correctly. The second task is to confront the jilted ex-lover, which is more of a challenge.

The ex-lover is a big man, one you’ll have to fight without any weapons. He has a few friends that help him out, but you have Kassandra. The only thing to watch out for is the butt thrust attack, which will deal poison damage as the enemy farts on you.

After you’ve completed these tasks, a cutscene will play where Eivor and Kassandra say a sort of goodbye. Eivor meets up with Edyt again, who thanks her for saving the village. Eivor notices Kassandra leaving the wedding silently in the background, though there’s no actual final farewell exchanged between the two. This ends the quest.

Can you go back to the Isle of Skye from Ravensthorpe?

After this quest is finished, you’ll have completed the A Fatted Encounter story arc. Unlike the ending to the crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Eivor can remain on the Isle of Skye for as long as she wants. However, if you want to return to Ravensthorpe and England, you need to visit Edyt at her home and ask her to take you home. We’ve found no way to return to the Isle of Skye from England, so once you go back, the island seems to be locked off forever. Edyt remains on the Isle of Skye, and no other NPC takes her place to transport you back there from Ravensthorpe.