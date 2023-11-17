How to Complete One More, With Feeling in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica has some tricky quests for players to complete for a chance at extra rewards, including One More, With Feeling. This challenging quest requires you to complete it in a single turn; this guide will walk you through how to do it.

For One More, With Feeling quest, you will need to defeat all the enemies on the map, but the trick is it has to all be in the same turn. This means you must think through each move, including position, order, move use, and movement, to complete the quest.

Related: Persona 5 Tactica Review – Viva La Revolution

P5T: How To Complete One More, With Feeling Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

While One More, With Feeling is an easier quest than some of the others you’ll have, it can still be a challenge and one that becomes rather frustrating; trust me, it took me quite a few attempts to find the right way to tackle this quest.

Below, I’ve listed each step needed to complete One More, With Feeling quest and included images for each one so you can see the exact location and positioning used to pull it off. If any move you do not have is mentioned, don’t worry; you can refund Growth Points, so you can adjust your Skill Tree for the mission and then jump in.

I used Yusuke, Makoto, and Erina for One More, With Feeling mission.

Related: Should You Go With Makoto’s or Yusuke’s Group in the Labor Camp?