How to Complete Stealing Classified Info in Persona 5 Tactica

As most tactical role-playing games do, Persona 5 Tactica typically restrains your characters’ ability to unleash havoc on their surroundings by taking turns. Though you’d usually get more than just one of them, the Stealing Classified Info quest presents an extra hard challenge.

Stealing Classified Info quest tests your ability to strategize and squeeze every last movement out of your turns. You’re meant to reach the target in only one turn while handling six enemies. To make matters worse, two of the three available characters will be trapped, meaning you need to buff and make the most of your one constraint-free character. In this guide, I’ll show you how to build the best strategy to complete Stealing Classified Info in one turn.

P5T: How to Complete Stealing Classified Info in 1 Turn

Casting Sukukaja for extra movement is a must. Whichever character receives this boost will get an extra move. In my playthrough, I decided to give it to Morgana. However, the character we’re aiming to reach the finish line with is Erina, given Joker and Morgana are trapped.

To complete stealing classified info in Persona 5 Tactica, follow these steps: