How to complete One With the Force in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The biggest mystery inside of the Dragonsnake Bog location in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the massive puzzle that stands at its center. Known as the One With the Force mission, this contraption features four wooden boards, each sporting interchangeable symbols. As one can guess, the mission can be completed once the right symbols are displayed.

Firstly, the One With the Force puzzle is located smack-dab in the middle of Dragonsnake Bog and requires a Jedi or Dark Side character to change each board’s symbol. You can solve for its answer by finding symbols around the area. These nearby symbols not only hold part of the answer, but also a number of flames above it that indicate which board the symbol belongs to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can discover the answers for the first two boards at a dead end on the north side of the map (as shown below). Meanwhile, the third symbol is placed in the bottom corner to the west, as the fourth symbol is just north of it, in a tree next to the pond. These boards ultimately reveal the puzzle’s answer to be these symbols in the following order: V, the square, 7, and K.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then head back to the puzzle and force move each of the four boards until they display this order. If done correctly, the boards should click into place and give you a sweet, new Kyber Brick for your hard work.

Related: How to get the Datacard in the Dragonsnake Bog in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga