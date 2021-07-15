How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Desert Mountain Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a unique two-day event in Pokémon Go where players all over the world have the chance to capture various rare Pokémon. This is a ticketed event, so you want to make sure you purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket before the event kicks off from July 17 to 18. On the first day, July 17, four habitats are rotating each hour to feature various Pokémon from a specific region. The habitats only last an hour, so you have to act fast to capture all of the Pokémon to add them to your collection. There will also be an exclusive Collection Challenge available. This guide will detail how to complete the Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Desert Mountain Habitat Collection.

The Pokémon featured in this list have a much higher chance of appearing during the Desert Mountain habitat rotation, which means you want to act fast. We have all of the Pokémon spawnings during the Desert Mountain habitat hour in this list. These Pokémon will appear in the wild, but many of them are attracted to incense, so you want to make sure you activate that on your character. If you do not, you may miss out on some of the Pokémon this list. The Desert Mountain Habitat will be featured in your region at 11 AM and 3 PM.

We will be updating this guide when we learn about the entire Desert Mountain Habitat Collection Challenge list that you need to complete during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.