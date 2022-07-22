Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle will have two Special Research tickets for participants to complete as they work through the event. There will be one for the Park and a second for the City. For those attending this in-person event, we recommend completing both of these to ensure you can catch the legendary Pokémon featured in them. In addition, the City Special Research will have the Ultra Beast Buzzwole as an encounter. This guide details how to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience Special Research.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience Special Research tasks and rewards

There will be five steps in this research you need to complete. You will need to have a ticket to participate in this event, and you will need to be in the local area to work through them. The other half of the Special Research is the Park experience Special Research.

Task 1

Give three treats to your buddy – Two poffins

Earn three hearts with your buddy – Two incense

Use an incense – 22 Poké Balls

Rewards: Two lucky eggs, two Pinap berries, and 22 Poké Balls

Task 2

Spin 10 Poké Stops – 2,022 XP

Complete three Field Research tasks – 2,022 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – Lapras encounter

Rewards: Two Egg incubators, two Super incubators, and two Premium Raid Passes

Task 3

Hatch two eggs – Silver Pinap berries

Battle in two raids – 2,022 XP

Earn 10,000 XP – Two rare candies

Rewards: Two hyper potions, 22 Great Balls, and a Snorlax encounter

Task 4

Power up Pokémon three times – 2 Max Revives

Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, 22 Ultra Balls, and a Buzzwole encounter

Task 5

Spin three Poké Stops you have not visited before – Two Pinap berries

Hatch three eggs – 2,022 Stardust

Send xxx gifts to friends – Two rare candy

Rewards: 2,022 XP, an Elite Fast TM, and 22 Buzzwole candy