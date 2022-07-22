How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience Special Research
Another Ultra Beast has arrived to Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle will have two Special Research tickets for participants to complete as they work through the event. There will be one for the Park and a second for the City. For those attending this in-person event, we recommend completing both of these to ensure you can catch the legendary Pokémon featured in them. In addition, the City Special Research will have the Ultra Beast Buzzwole as an encounter. This guide details how to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience Special Research.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience Special Research tasks and rewards
There will be five steps in this research you need to complete. You will need to have a ticket to participate in this event, and you will need to be in the local area to work through them. The other half of the Special Research is the Park experience Special Research.
Task 1
- Give three treats to your buddy – Two poffins
- Earn three hearts with your buddy – Two incense
- Use an incense – 22 Poké Balls
Rewards: Two lucky eggs, two Pinap berries, and 22 Poké Balls
Task 2
- Spin 10 Poké Stops – 2,022 XP
- Complete three Field Research tasks – 2,022 Stardust
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – Lapras encounter
Rewards: Two Egg incubators, two Super incubators, and two Premium Raid Passes
Task 3
- Hatch two eggs – Silver Pinap berries
- Battle in two raids – 2,022 XP
- Earn 10,000 XP – Two rare candies
Rewards: Two hyper potions, 22 Great Balls, and a Snorlax encounter
Task 4
- Power up Pokémon three times – 2 Max Revives
Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, 22 Ultra Balls, and a Buzzwole encounter
Task 5
- Spin three Poké Stops you have not visited before – Two Pinap berries
- Hatch three eggs – 2,022 Stardust
- Send xxx gifts to friends – Two rare candy
Rewards: 2,022 XP, an Elite Fast TM, and 22 Buzzwole candy