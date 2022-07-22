How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience Special Research

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event is live, and those attending the festivity have the chance to take part in a unique in-person experience. For those who are not there, it is a ticketed and in-person event, which means this will not be available to everyone Pokémon Go player. This guide details how to complete the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience Special Research.

All Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience Special Research tasks and rewards

For those who attend the event in Seattle, this Special Research will occur during the park portion. You will have the chance to complete these tasks for the first few hours, and they should allow you to catch Shaymin in its Sky Forme.

Task 1

Take three Snapshots of a Pokémon – Two Rare Candies

Explore one km – 2,022 Stardust

Spin seven Poké Stops or Gyms – 2,022 XP

Rewards: Two Star Pieces, two incubators, and 22 Poké Balls

Task 2

Catch Five Psychic-type Pokémon – Litwick encounter

Catch Five Water-type Pokémon – Lapras encounter

Catch Five Flying-type Pokémon – Rufflet encounter

Catch Five Poison-type Pokémon – Lumineon encounter

Rewards: Two Rare Candies, 22 Poké Balls, and 22 Great Balls

Task 3

Take a Snapshot in the Cloud Sanctuary habitat – 2,022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot in the Dreamy Mindscape habitat – 2,022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot in the Electric Garden habitat – 2,022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot in The Oasis habitat – 2,022

Rewards: Two hyper potions, 22 Great Balls, and a Pokémon encounter

We are updating this guide.