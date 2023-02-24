How to complete Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go
Chase down the legendary Pokémon appearing in the event.
The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event has arrived, and with it, a new Special Research task for players to complete during the event. You can earn this ticket by participating in the global event, and there are multiple rewards you can receive for participating. The Special Research is called Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends, and it will provide you with Primal energy for your upcoming Primal Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go.
All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
The Special Research for this event will have three branching paths for you to select. These tasks are slightly different and offer a handful of unique rewards, but most are the same, so you won’t miss out on too much depending on which route you select after completing the first task.
These are all the tasks featured in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends event and the rewards that come with them in Pokémon Go.
Task 1
- Power up Pokémon 15 times – Three incense
Rewards: Five Kyogre candy, Five Groudon candy, and an Absol encounter
Upon completing the first task, the next option is to pick between three unique routes: Cacnea, Gulpin, and Surskit. This choice determines what featured Pokémon can appear in the second task, and then the other rewards appear to be same for any of the three routes you select.
Choose Cacnea
These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Cacnea route.
Task 2
- Catch five Cacnea – Cacnea encounter
- Use an incense – Cacnea encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Cacena encounter
Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls
Task 3
- Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter
- Explore a KM – Solrock encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter
Rewards: Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candies. After completing this reward, those with a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon energy.
Task 4
- Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter
- Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon – Wailmer encounter
- Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter
- Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter
Task 5
- Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives
Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM
Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.
Task 6
- Claim Reward – 2,023 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust
Rewards: A Spinda encounter
Choose Gulpin
These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Gulpin route.
Task 2
- Catch five Gulpin – Gulpin encounter
- Use an incense – Gulpin encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Gulpin encounter
Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls
Task 3
- Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter
- Explore a KM – Solrock encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter
Rewards: A Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candies. After completing this reward, those with a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon energy.
Task 4
- Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter
- Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon – Wailmer encounter
- Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter
- Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter
Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.
Task 5
- Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives
Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM
Task 6
- Claim Reward – 2,023 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust
Rewards: A Spinda encounter
Choose Surskit
These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Surskit route.
Task 2
- Catch five Surskit – Surskit encounter
- Use an incense – Surskit encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Surskit encounter
Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls
Task 3
- Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter
- Explore a KM – Solrock encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter
Rewards: A Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candies. After completing this reward, those with a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon energy.
Task 4
- Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter
- Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type – Wailmer encounter
- Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter
- Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter
Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.
Task 5
- Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives
Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM
Task 6
- Claim Reward – 2,023 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust
Rewards: A Spinda encounter