The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event has arrived, and with it, a new Special Research task for players to complete during the event. You can earn this ticket by participating in the global event, and there are multiple rewards you can receive for participating. The Special Research is called Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends, and it will provide you with Primal energy for your upcoming Primal Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Special Research for this event will have three branching paths for you to select. These tasks are slightly different and offer a handful of unique rewards, but most are the same, so you won’t miss out on too much depending on which route you select after completing the first task.

These are all the tasks featured in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends event and the rewards that come with them in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 15 times – Three incense

Rewards: Five Kyogre candy, Five Groudon candy, and an Absol encounter

Upon completing the first task, the next option is to pick between three unique routes: Cacnea, Gulpin, and Surskit. This choice determines what featured Pokémon can appear in the second task, and then the other rewards appear to be same for any of the three routes you select.

Choose Cacnea

These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Cacnea route.

Task 2

Catch five Cacnea – Cacnea encounter

Use an incense – Cacnea encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Cacena encounter

Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls

Task 3

Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter

Explore a KM – Solrock encounter – Solrock encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter

Rewards: Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candies. After completing this reward, those with a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon energy.

Task 4

Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter

Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon – Wailmer encounter

Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter

Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter

Task 5

Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives

Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM

Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.

Task 6

Claim Reward – 2,023 XP

Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust

Rewards: A Spinda encounter

Choose Gulpin

These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Gulpin route.

Task 2

Catch five Gulpin – Gulpin encounter

Use an incense – Gulpin encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Gulpin encounter

Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls

Task 3

Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter

Explore a KM – Solrock encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter

Rewards: A Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candieAfter completing this reward, those withave a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon eneard.

Task 4

Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter

Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon – Wailmer encounter

Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter

Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter

Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.

Task 5

Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives

Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM

Task 6

Claim Reward – 2,023 XP

Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust

Rewards: A Spinda encounter

Choose Surskit

These are the tasks and rewards for picking the Surskit route.

Task 2

Catch five Surskit – Surskit encounter

Use an incense – Surskit encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Surskit encounter

Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and Five Ultra Balls

Task 3

Catch a Groudon – Volbeat encounter

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter

Explore a KM – Solrock encounter – Solrock encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle encounter

Rewards: A Sunny Day Castform encounter and 10 Groudon candies. After completing this reward, those with a Ruby Ticket will receive 200 Primal Groudon energy.

Task 4

Catch a Kyogre – Illumise encounter

Catch 10 Bug, Electric, or Water-type – Wailmer encounter

Explore a KM – Lunatone encounter

Spin 15 Poké Stops and Gyms – Minun encounter

Rewards: A Rainy Day Castform encounter and 10 Kyogre Candy. After completing this reward, those with a Sapphire Ticket will receive 200 Primal Kyogre energy.

Task 5

Activate Primal Reversion – A Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team Rocket Leader – Three Revives

Rewards: A Charged TM and a Fast TM

Task 6

Claim Reward – 2,023 XP

Claim Reward – 2,023 Stardust

Rewards: A Spinda encounter