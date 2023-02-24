Primal Energy is a new type of resource you can earn in Pokémon Go. Groudon and Kyogre will exclusively use it to unleash their Primal Revision forms, making them more powerful. This sequence is similar to how Mega evolution works, but only for these two legendary Pokémon. How you acquire Primal Energy is specific and can take time to earn. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go.

Where can you get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go?

There are two ways for you to earn this energy. The more direct method is to challenge Primal Groudon or Kyogre to a Primal Raid battle. These will appear for a limited time, debuting during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. These Primal Raids resemble the Mega versions already appearing in Pokémon Go. Because of their difficulty, we recommend players work alongside friends to take them down. The type of Pokémon you should use at these raids will vary based on the Pokémon you’re battling.

The second way you can earn Primal Energy is through Field Research tasks. These tasks are typically event-exclusive, and they will be available during set periods of an event. For example, there should be a handful available during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event and likely any future ones where the Primal Pokémon appear again. Like Mega energy, Niantic may have a handful of Field Research tasks that occur during events that provide this energy as a reward.

These are the two best methods to regularly acquire Primal Energy in Pokémon Go. Many of these methods are similar to how you acquire Mega Energy, so if you regularly use your Mega Pokémon, these tactics should not be too dissimilar.