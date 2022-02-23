How to complete Puzzle: Cursed Pools in Destiny 2

As you progress through Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll find a handful of puzzles that you need to solve as you pit your wits against Savathûn. These puzzles will be challenging to solve, so you’ll want to make sure you’re at the top of your game to complete them. While in the Altar of Reflections, you may need to complete a Puzzle called Cursed Pools. In this guide, we share how to complete the Puzzle: Cursed Pools in Destiny 2.

You’ll work your way through the Cursed Pools puzzle while at the Altar of Reflection, which will be available after finishing The Witch Queen expansion, and you’re working your way through the additional content. Here’s what the Cursed Pools puzzle looks like when you’re working on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your goal will be to stand in the respective glyphs that you see at the center. You need to move your Guardian to the correct locations in the room. Doing so earns you a passive buff called Revelation. You will need to dot his for all four glyphs if you want to progress. If you stand in the incorrect location, you will have to start over, reexamining the glyphs you have to walk through.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After walking through all four glyphs, you can proceed to the next part of the quest.