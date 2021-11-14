How to complete Rendezvous 4 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Rendezvous 4 is the first Milestone in Phase four of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to make your way to the fourth Rendezvous Point in the Expedition, but that’s a little more complicated than you’d expect, given the Sandworms flying around the planet. This guide will outline how to complete Rendezvous 4 and what you get for doing so.

Chart a course

Screenshot by Gamepur

You first need to select Rendezvous 4 as your primary Milestone in the Expedition menu. This will allow you to see the Rendezvous Point on the galaxy map when warping. Next, follow the Expedition route to get to the correct system, and then use your Pulse Engines to fly over to the relevant planet. You can land in the Rendezvous Point’s general area, but you’ll still need to put in some work to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your Tactical Visor to pinpoint the exact location of the Rendezvous Point and follow it. You’ll have to travel quite a distance, but the Milestone will be completed once you arrive at the site. You’re looking for a waypoint beacon somewhere in the distance, which is the object that the Rendezvous Point is tethered to. When the Milestone is complete, you can claim 999 Nanites, three Storage Augmentations, and 399 Fragmented Qualia from the Expedition menu.