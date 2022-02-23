The Evidence Board at the Enclave in Destiny 2 needs to be filled up, and you’ll need to figure out the mystery surrounding The Witch Queen. To do this, you’ll need to complete various reports available at the Evidence Board, one of them being the quest Report: Resonance-Comp. In this guide, we cover how to complete Report: Resonance-Comp in Destiny 2 and all of the steps within it.

How to complete Report: Resonance-Comp

Step 1

The first step in this quest is to visit the Evidence board to observe the new evidence added to the board. This will be automatically completed when you initially approach it and accept the quest.

Step 2

In the next step in the Report: Resonance-Comp, you’ll have to visit three locations in the Throne World region. These locations will be highlighted, where you’ll need to investigate to gather additional intel. You will need to travel to the Quagmire, Florescent Canal, and the Miasma regions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, your Ghost will need to scan. You will be then be attacked by the Hive, and you’ll receive a Rune at the end of the encounter.

Step 3

After checking those locations, your next step is to make your way to Witch’s Echo. You can find it in the Miasma region of Throne World. This is the location you can visit that will take you to the Alter of Reflection in The Witch Queen campaign story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4

When you arrive at the location in Witch’s Echo, you’ll be attacked by a handful of Lucent Brood, and you’ll hear Immaru, Savathûn’s Ghost, directing them. You’ll need to deal with the Lucent Brood, and after you’ve done that, you’ll be able to grab the Osmic Fragment, which you can find behind a wall of the location you were fighting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 5

You’ve gathered everything you can for this portion of the investigation. The next step is to return to the Enclave’s Evidence board, and what you’ve collected to it.

Step 6

You will now need to interact with the Evidence board to review everything you’ve collected, and review the report, to complete the quest.