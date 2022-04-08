How to complete Secrets of Yavin 4 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Yavin 4’s Great Temple in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may not be as open as other locations, but there are some mysterious objects to discover around its map. For one, those lurking through its outer ruins will come across what looks to be a partially destroyed pyramid, leaving players wondering why its in Great Temple. Well, this structure is actually a part of the Secrets of Yavin 4 puzzle and can help earn you an additional Kyber Brick.

The Secrets of Yavin 4 puzzle can be started by talking to the rebel soldier south of the structure’s ruins. As shown below, they are located in the northwest section of the map, outside of the main rebel base. The character will explain that they received a strange feeling while inside the ruins, but won’t exactly say what you’ll need to do to complete the mission.

In order to finish Secrets of Yavin 4, you’ll simply have to go into the tunnel near the soldier, find two of this structure’s missing pieces, and place them onto it. Though, these pieces do require that you force lift them, a move that can only be done by Dark Side or Jedi characters. You can find the first piece by going to the very end of the tunnel. It will be trapped behind trees and temple stone, so it must be lifted up and moved to the top of the pyramid structure.

The second piece can then be found hiding behind a breakable wall within the tunnel — located to the right of the ruin’s entrance (as shown below). This piece will be going into the left side of the structure. If you’re struggling with getting it to stay on, keep moving the piece slightly until it automatically connects.

Once the structure has been full repaired, it should slowly move to reveal a secret tunnel underneath. You can find the mission’s Kyber Brick inside the tunnel, along with thousands of Studs.

