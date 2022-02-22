How to complete Shaping: Extraction in Destiny 2

The Shaping: Extraction quest in Destiny 2 is one you unlock shortly after your first weapon, which is a Glaive. The goal of the Shaping: Extracting quest is to teach you about how to extract the essence from Deepsight Resonance weapons, which give you access to additional perks for a particular weapon, so long as you’ve already upgraded it. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Shaping: Extraction quest in Destiny 2 and all the steps you need to follow.

How to complete Shaping: Extraction

Step 1

The first step is for you to find a Resonant Weapon. These weapons drop on the Throne World, which you can begin doing during The Witch Queen expansion, alongside the Rising Tensions quest. Once you’ve looted the weapon, you’ll then need to equip it, and you can move on to the next step.

For us, we received our first Deepsight Resonance weapon by working our way through the main campaign of The Witch Queen. We recommend you do the same.

Step 2

After equipping the Deepsight Resonance weapon, your next step is to complete the Pattern and Resonant Element for the weapon. You can view this by examining the weapon in your inventory. It typically means you have to use this weapon in combat to increase its Attunement process, so make sure to treat it as if it were your primary weapon in the game.

Step 3

After your Deepsight Resonance weapon reaches full Attunement, you can now exact the Resonant Elements from your weapon. Open up your inventory, go to your weapon, and then extract the Resonant Elements from the Deepsight Resonance slot.

Step 4

The final step is to return to the Enclave on Mars