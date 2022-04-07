How to complete Slight Weapons Malfunction Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Slight Weapons Malfunction Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to clear out the detention block guards like a true scoundrel during the Best Leia’d Plans level in Episode IV – A New Hope. This means using Chewbacca’s Scoundrel skills (or another Scoundrel character if you’re playing Free Play) to defeat the detention center guards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve tricked the Imperials into powering up the turbolifts (ideally without being detected, so you can complete the Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It Challenge), you’ll activate the detention block elevator and ride it up to the detention center. The captain of the detention block guards will tell you to open the detention center and get the Wookiee secured. At this point switch to Chewbacca (or any Scoundrel character you have with you), hold down the aim button, and look up at the machinery above the detention block guards’ heads.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This should activate your Scoundrel ability, and you’ll shoot the wall unit connected to the overhead machinery. The guards will ignore the fact that a prisoner just drew and fired a weapon, and will continue tapping away at their consoles while the machines above them come loose and drop on their heads, defeating them in a most electrifying way. If you haven’t already, you can now complete the Boring Conversation Anyway Challenge too.