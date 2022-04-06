What is the Princess’ cell door code in Best Leia’d Plans in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

During the Best Leia’d Plans level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, after you’ve made your way through the first floor of the Death Star (preferably without being detected, in order to complete the Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It Challenge), and defeated the detention center guards (don’t forget to smash the console for the Boring Conversation Anyway Challenge), you then have to reach the Princess’ cell. But there’s a forcefield over the entrance to the cell block, and no obvious way to open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To remove the cell block forcefield, you need to enter a three-symbol door code, using the buttons on the left. But what is the code? To find the code, you need to press the button on the right, in order to switch between five different security cameras. Camera 1 shows Princess Leia’s cell, Camera 2 shows an empty cell, Camera 3 shows a cell with a battery in it, Camera 4 shows what looks like a Rebel Marksman, and Camera 5 shows a bantha. So, switch to Princess Leia’s cell and watch her write the door code on her cell wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The code is, if you know your Star Wars alphabet, xesh, besh, wesk. If you don’t know your Star Wars alphabet, then it’s a triangle, a symbol that looks like a device port icon, and a rectangle. Press the buttons on the left until the symbols match the code, and the forcefield will open.