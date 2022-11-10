How to complete Spring is in the Air in Sonic Frontiers

When playing Sonic Frontiers, you will be given various mini-games to complete as you progress the main story. Sometimes, these challenges can be pretty straightforward to finish, but often the very different gameplay styles can be confusing. This is true for one of the first ones in the game, called Spring is in the Air. Here is how to beat it.

How to beat Spring is in the Air in Sonic Frontiers

When you start Spring is in the Air, your mission is to cut as much grass as possible. The more grass you cut, the more points you get. You need to get 7,000 points before time expires, or you get hit by the bees flying around the area three times. While the game makes a big deal about using the flowers to distract the bees, you don’t actually need to interact with them at all to beat this. Circling the flowers with Cyloop will draw bees towards that flower but will not give you any extra points.

We recommend going around the area and creating as large of a circle as you can to cut the grass in that area. Don’t go too large or your loop will break, but if you can do big portions of each section while you move up, you will be good to go.

While the game’s homing marker will always connect to the nearest flower, just position yourself so you are not about to get hit by any bees and complete a Cyloop circle. Any grass inside where you loop will be cut.

If you are playing at night, you might have a hard time seeing the areas you have already cut. We recommend maybe opening the TV’s settings and adjusting your brightness to hopefully give yourself a better view of where you are cutting.