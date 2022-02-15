How to complete strolls in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Strolls are an essential part of any Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires campaign. They see your ruler head out into the world alone or with a companion to interact with generals and other leaders roaming around China. In addition, you can kill bandits, wildlife, and collect treasures. This guide explains how to complete strolls in the game so that you’re never left guessing what to do next.

How to accompany allies on a stroll

Screenshot by Gamepur

Having recruits and generals accompany you on strolls is important for every campaign. By taking allies out on a stroll, you can interact with them and bond with them on a deeper level, enhancing your relationship and making them more formidable in battle. However, if you explore the world and kill bandits and creatures, you’ll also complete secret objectives that raise their stats and earn you rewards as a result. Therefore, make sure you always choose to have someone accompany you on a stroll because it’s an easy way to build up your overall strength in combat.

How to interact with recruits during a stroll

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interacting with recruits is essential. You can be set a goal for each year to interact with a certain number of them, and if you ignore those goals, you’ll lose out on valuable experience points. Interacting with recruits also boosts their level and efficiency in battle. To interact with them, tap the relevant button close to them and select the interact option. This will upgrade the recruit and could award you with a new secret plan.

How to recruit allies during a stroll

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with people in the open world during a stroll, you’re given the option to recruit them. Pay attention to the percentage when you look into this option. The higher it is, the more likely that person will join you as an ally. We recommend only trying this if the rating is above 30%. If it’s lower, you’ll likely waste one point of energy that would have been better spent elsewhere.

How to finish a stroll

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve used up all of your energy on a stroll by interacting with people and recruiting allies, it’s time to leave. However, it’s not clear at first how to finish a stroll. Open the menu and select the finish stroll option to return to your war room and the rest of the game. This will allow you to reap the rewards you’ve earned from your stroll and continue with your campaign.