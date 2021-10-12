How to complete Summoning Rituals in Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2, and with it, Haunted Sectors are now available for the duration of the event. The Festival will be an ongoing event starting on October 12 and ending on November 2. The Haunted sectors will contain plenty of enemies for you to fight against, including the Headless Ones, a combination of Exo and Vex Minds. A core mechanic for this Haunted Sector is the Summoning Rituals. How do you complete Summoning Rituals, and how do they work in Destiny 2?

The Summoning Rituals will pop up throughout the Haunted Sector activity. You’ll be able to quickly find them when they appear, with a lettered waypoint to their location. Then, all you have to do is stand around them, wait for the Summoning Ritual to charge. The center of these rituals will also have a small, dancing pumpkin bouncing around the center of candles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Summoning Ritual has finished charging, you’ll need to deal with the Headless One that spawns at the center of it. The Headless Ones can be a difficult enemy, but the more you defeat, the more rewards you’re going to receive after completing the Haunted Sector.

You’ll be completing many of these rituals throughout this year’s Festival of the Lost event. The more rituals you complete in a single circuit, the more rewards you and your fireteam teammates earn.