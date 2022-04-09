How to complete Sy Snottles’ Samba Saunter side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Completing side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have you interacting with many unique faces in the galaxy and doing some odd things using your powers. In the Uscru District of Coruscant, you will have a second run-in with Sy Snoodles, who is trying to make money to pay Mama the Hutt. Here is how to complete her side quest, Sy Snoodles’ Samba Saunter.

Before you can access Sy Snoodles’ Samba Saunter, you must first complete the Silencing Snoodles side quest located in Canto Bight. Once that is done, Snoodles will appear on the second level near the southwest portion of the Uscru District.

When you speak to her, she will tell you how she is paying a large portion of her singing money to Mama the Hutt, so she needs people to dance for her. You need to follow her to three different areas and, as a Jedi, use Mind Tricks on people to make them dance in the zone in front of her. First, you will need to access their mind and use Influence to control them. When you get them inside the area, change the trick to Distract, and they will begin dancing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first zone is easy; just get the three nearby people into the rectangle to let Snoodles decide to go somewhere else. If you ever have problems finding the people you can mind control, look at your mini-map for the lego head icons with the Wi-Fi symbol on them.

The second area will have you running up and down stairs a little, but these four dancers should be easy to find and close by.

The final area may take a little bit of searching with the mini-map. You need five dancers, but two are directly by the zones. One can be found to the east in front of a store, another to the north in front of a different store, and the furthest one will be southwest near the main road.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all of the dancers are in place, Snoodles will join your roster, and you never have to look at her again unless you choose to.