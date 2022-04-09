How to complete Silencing Snootles side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Some side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will require you to do some searching around. The game may direct you to the general area of where they are, but finding the exact location is down for you. In Canto Bight, you may encounter Mama the Hutt, who is looking for a Bounty Hunter to track down Sy Snootles. Here is how to complete the Silencing Snootles side quest.

You first need to switch to a Bounty Hunter character to start this mission. After doing this, talk to Mama the Hutt, and she will hire you to find Sy Snootles. Walk into the casino and go to the northern-most room to speak to the Casino Staff, who will tell you that Snootles went to Coruscant in the Uscru District.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel there and talk to the hooded Civilian who will direct you down to the lower levels. Make your way down there to find Snootles auditioning to a random Civilian. Talk to her two times, and she will begin running away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Simply chase her down and attack her to take away all her health and catch her. After that, return to Mama the Hutt to finish the side quest.