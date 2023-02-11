There are plenty of tasks for you to take on in Hogwarts Legacy with many of them rewarding you with treasures and Galleons. Most of the side quests that you find will be given to you by your classmates, but some are found by exploring the world. One such quest is found in Hogsmeade and is given to you by a goblin named Garnuff. His previous Mooncalf has been taken by Poachers and you need to get it back. This guide will show you how to complete Take the Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy.

Take the Biscuit walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can start this quest, you will need to progress through the game to the point where you have met Sebastian in Feldcroft. Once you have done this, head to Hogsmeade and you will find Garnuff below the bridge that leads to the Magic Neep. Talk to him and he will ask you to retrieve his beloved Mooncalf named Biscuit from some poachers who kidnapped them some time back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Garnuff, head to the northeastern part of the map. The camp that you are looking for is to the east of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame fast travel point. If you have the point unlocked, you can easily fast travel there. If not, you can use your broom to reach the area quickly.

Related: Where to find Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The camp is filled with dark wizards so make sure you are stocked up on Wiggenweld Potions before you go. Once all of the wizards have been dispatched, you can find Biscuit being held in the large cage in the center of the camp. When the cage is open, all of the Mooncalf will run out and you will need to chase Biscuit down and capture them with your bag. The Arresto Momentum spell is very useful for this. After catching Biscuit, return to Garnuff to complete the quest.