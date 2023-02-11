Fantastic beasts litter the fields and woodlands that fill the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The creatures that you find can be rescued and used to obtain important materials that will help you with your schoolwork. One of the many animals found throughout the highlands that surround Hogwarts is the Fwooper. This creature is a colorful bird that can often be found near trees and is pretty difficult to catch if you aren’t careful. This guide will show you where to find Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fwooper locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Fwoopers aren’t the most uncommon creatures in Hogwarts Legacy. You are far more likely to find a Fwooper den than you are to find a Unicorn den and they are much easier to catch than other animals in the game. There are a decent number of Fwooper dens in the game and some of them can even be found as soon as you are able to catch beasts and care for them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Fwooper dens can be found south of Hogwarts Castle to the southwest of Keenbridge. This is the burrow that is found next to the river running south of Hogwarts. The den is located on the mountainside. We recommend using your broom to reach the area if you have it unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second den can be found on the western side of the map. You can find this den near Feldcroft which is the area where you meet Sebastian later in the game when he goes to meet his sister. The den is located near the Rookwood Castle Floo Flame fast travel point.

How to catch Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fwoopers are much easier to catch than other beasts that you can find early in the game. Of course, you will still want to be on guard when trying to catch one in case it slips away and you need to chase it down. We recommend going into the den with the Disillusionment spell cast so that you aren’t spotted. Hit one of the Fwoopers with the Arresto Momentum spell to slow it down before using the nab-sack. This should allow you to capture the creature easily.