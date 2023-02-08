Arresto Momentum is one of the many spells you can learn while playing Hogwarts Legacy. It’s a helpful spell that you’re going to learn from Mada Kogawa, and before you can add it to your arsenal, you’re going to need to fly around Hogwarts and explore iconic locations. You’re going to be using your broomstick for this task. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Arresto Momentum in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll receive this task after you’ve completed the first task for Madam Kogawa, which will unlock Glacius. This will be a similar task where you need to use your broomstick to visit two iconic locations and then return to Madam Kogawa to receive the spell.

How to get the balloons at the Spire

The first location will be on the southwest part of the map, in the mountains. While tracking this quest, there will be a highlighted location where you can freely find the five balloons for the assignment. They are in a relatively straight line, meaning you can go through all of them with ease. There are yellow bubbles connecting the pathways of these balloons, which will give you a boost on your broom’s charge speed.

How to get the balloons at Keenbridge Tower

The second location will be on the southeast part of the map. Similar to the last one, you’ll be going through five balloons in a valley, with several yellow bubbles connecting them together. You can go through these bubbles to keep your broomstick’s speed boost up.

After you’ve gone through these two areas, return to Madam Kogawa to return the Arresto Momentum spell. This is a useful spell you can add to your choices, swapping it out for other destructive spells in combat.