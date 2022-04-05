How to complete Tatooine Time Trial in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, after you’ve defeated the Tusken Raiders at their village in the Jundland Wastes of Tatooine, and you’re following Ben Kenobi, there’s a grapple point on the right-hand canyon wall, just after the explosive crate. Use that grapple point to climb the rock face, then turn left and then right to find the Tatooine Time Trial puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you even climb up and light the first torch, smash the three crates in the gap between the two lower torches, and build a bridge using the debris (hold the stick down). Now light the first torch, and cross the bridge to light the second one. Smash the bridge, then drop down and push left on the stick to build a set of stairs up the rock face behind the first torch. Use the stair to get to the top level, then run to the right to get the third torch. Take care not to drop off the ledge as you run around the corner here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After lighting the third torch, drop off the ledge to light the fourth torch (which is the second torch again), then drop down and climb up to the fifth torch (the first torch again), before ascending the stairs one more time to light the sixth and final torch. The gateway will open and, when you go inside and collect the Kyber Brick, the mission will complete.