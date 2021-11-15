How to complete That Creeping Foam in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

That Creeping Foam is the fifth Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to accumulate 4,000 Nanites. While this might not be too complicated in the traditional sense of playing No Man’s Sky, this is an event in which you have limited time to get everything done. This guide explains how to complete the Milestone without wasting too much time.

Check your Expedition rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Many of the Milestones you’ll complete in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence award Nanites in addition to other resources. The best way to complete That Creeping Foam is to monitor which Milestones award Nanites and complete them as early as possible. By the time you reach Phase four, you should have completed enough Milestones to earn 4,000 Nanites. Then, all you need to do is claim the rewards from the Expedition menu to complete the Milestone.

Of course, the alternative method here is to complete missions within No Man’s Sky. However, these can be lengthy and take up a lot of time that you could be using to complete more Milestones for the Expedition. You’ll earn these Nanites either way, so you may as well claim them early and complete a Milestone for free as you do so.

Once you’ve completed That Creeping Foam, you can claim 128 Runaway Mould, the Nautilon Advanced Equipment Blueprints, and the Supreme Submarine Drive Upgrade from the Expedition menu.