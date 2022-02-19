How to complete the Alarm Antennas contract in Horizon Forbidden West

If you’ve completed Larend’s first contract, you’ve come to realize that he has got even more for you to do. After all, that armor isn’t going to make itself. Sure the plates that you brought him will make the armor strong, but they won’t make it flexible. That’s where the antennas come in. Track some down for him, won’t you? This is how you complete the Alarm Antennas contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larend is going to need a lot of materials to make this special armor of his. One of the materials he needs is the Alarm Antennas of Scroungers. Of course, this isn’t going to be the easiest job in the world. You will need to be precise with your bow to collect the antennas. Head to the Scrounger Site it shows on the map or you can go to any area that has Scroungers. One of the areas you can find Scroungers is just south of the Relic Ruins in The Daunt.

Once you find some Scroungers, you will want to aim for the antennas that sit on their backs. Make sure to bring some normal arrows to easily knock them off. You will need to knock off three antennas for the contract. After that is done, head back to Larend and he will reward you with some Metal Shards and a Fire Coil.