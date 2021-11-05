How to complete the Blitz objective in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Blitz is one of the three main objectives in Der Anfang, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first Zombies map. This level relies slightly on the Outbreak style of gameplay, where the only way to advance rounds is to complete objectives. When you come across Blitz, here is what you need to know.

While Treyarch billed Blitz as an objective where you take the fight to the zombies, it is actually pretty much just a basic hold out and survive mode. When you are teleported, you are placed in a small area that will be flooded with zombies. All you need to do is simply endure the endless horde of zombies until the timer runs out. No special items to grab or seek out.

With the Blitz objective being so basic, there is not much to advise you to do except prepare yourself with upgraded weapons, perks, and bonuses from the Altar of Covenants. Also, do not forget to equip some armor from the Crafting Table if you have the salvage to do so.

Being in small areas, you will probably also find some use from Monkey Bombs to get them off of your back. Aside from that, we recommend using a Decoy to distract enemies at least for a short duration. Above all, do not allow yourself to get cornered. Shoot enemies before they get close to you, and if you need to reload, be sure you are moving to avoid getting bunched up on.