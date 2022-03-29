How to complete the Cheesy Pick-Up side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Cheesy Pick-Up is an essential quest you must complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to progress the main story. You’ll notice the cheese curl on the Overworld early on, but it’s only once you’ve completed the initial main quests in Brighthoof and need to find a bard that you’ll be able to tackle and complete Cheesy Pick-Up. This guide explains how to complete the quest so that you aren’t blocked by this tasty treat for a moment longer than necessary.

Step 1: Approach the cheese curl

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you walk up to the cheese curl after leaving Brighthoof, you’ll hear Tina deny that she dropped it onto the board that makes up the Overworld. After a few seconds, a lock appears on the object, and you can interact with it to gain the Cheesy Pick-Up side quest. Accept the quest and turn around.

Step 2: Beat the dungeon

Image via 2K

Behind you, Tina has spawned a new dungeon for you to fight through. It isn’t too challenging and consists of two maps from the random encounters you’ll have fought through on the Overworld so far. You need to blast your way through the dungeon to pick up a key, which will remove the cheese curl.

Step 3: Use the key on the chest curl

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the key, return to the cheese curl and insert it. This will trigger more dialogue before the object mysteriously floats away from the Overworld. The fact that Tina sounds like she’s eating has nothing to do with it. This completes the quest and opens the way to Weepwild Dankness.