How to remove the cheese curl obstruction in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Early on while playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll come across a serious obstruction in your path to progress. There’s a cheese curl dumped on the Overworld, a seemingly insurmountable wall of junk food that won’t let you pass. This guide explains how to remove this obstruction and get into the area beyond.

How to get rid of the cheese curl

Screenshot by Gamepur

Initially, you won’t be able to do anything about this cheese curl. It’s an obstruction that will remain in place until you complete the main quests in Brighthoof and must then leave in search of a bard for your ship. When you do leave, new dialogue will play as you approach the cheese curl, and you’ll be able to pick up a quest from the object.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest sends you to a nearby and completely not-made-up dungeon to pick up a key. Once you have it, return to the cheese curl and insert it. The cheese curl will slowly rise from the Overworld and open the path to the Weepwild Dankness, where you’ll find the bard you need to give your ship the proper send-off it deserves. You only need to do this if you want to avoid being hit with a curse by sailing away from Brighthoof without a bard blessing your ship.